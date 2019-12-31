Menu
Pomos dam the first to overflow in Cyprus (photos)

December 31, 2019 at 3:51pm
The first dam to overflow in Cyprus this winter is coastal Paphos district’s Pomos, whose capacity is 0.86 million cubic meters of water, and reached its limit on Tuesday.

Pomos community leader Vangelis Stylianou told Phileleftheros that the overflow was more than welcome since this development guarantees that 2020 will be a year of agricultural prosperity.

As for the neighbouring dam of Tylliria area it was 97.2% full early on Tuesday following the heavy rainfall of the past couple of days.

 

 

 

Satellite pictures of Cyprus’ dams before and after the rains

