Political Director of British Foreign Office holds contacts in Cyprus

The Political Director of the British Foreign Office, Richard Moore, paid a visit to Cyprus on Friday, for discussions with the Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, the Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, on a range of issues including Brexit, regional relations and the Cyprus settlement, the British High Commission in Nicosia said on its twitter account.
“Reconfirmed positive trajectory of UK -Cyprus relations, following landmark visit of @AnastasiadesCY (Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades) to UK this week” the tweet says.
It adds that on the Cyprus settlement issue, “he reiterated clear, unchanged UK position: we are open to whatever arrangements the other parties can agree on security & guarantees”.
(Cyprus News Agency)