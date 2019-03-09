Menu
Political Director of British Foreign Office holds contacts in Cyprus

March 9, 2019 at 7:10am

The Political Director of the British Foreign Office, Richard Moore, paid a visit to Cyprus on Friday, for discussions with the Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, the Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, on a range of issues including Brexit, regional relations and the Cyprus settlement, the British High Commission in Nicosia said on its twitter account.

“Reconfirmed positive trajectory of UK -Cyprus relations, following landmark visit of @AnastasiadesCY (Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades) to UK this week” the tweet says.

It adds that on the Cyprus settlement issue, “he reiterated clear, unchanged UK position: we are open to whatever arrangements the other parties can agree on security & guarantees”.

(Cyprus News Agency)

