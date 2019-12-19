Polis Chrysochous: Man in custody for breaking into same house twice

A 24 year old non-Cypriot has been remaded in police custody on suspicion of twice breaking into the house of a 78 year old woman in Polis Chrysochous only to make a run for it when she called for help, philenews reports.

The man, a Syrian national, was remanded in custody for four days.

Philenews said that the man had gained entrance to the house through the window on November 2 and November 22 but that both times he was spotted by the owner who called for help and he fled without stealing anything.

Police officers went to the house and based on envidence and testimony arrested the 24 year old.