Cyprus : Polis Chrysochous Flood Festival 2019
The Municipality of Polis Chrysochous in the context of the Flood Festival 2019 has created a rich program that includes concerts with beloved artists, sea sports, dancing and other recreational activities.
Sunday 16 June:
20:00 – Music Night with Petros Imvrios and Triantafyllos.
Monday 17 June:
16:00 – 18:00 – Recreation of children with boats by Latchi Water Sports
18:00 – 19:00 – Traditional Maritime Events
19:00 – 19:30 Dancing by Shibam Kids – Diamando
19:30 – 20:00 – Dances from “Drakos” Dance School
20:00 – Artistic Program by the Orchestra “Anapanaliptoi”
For more info call: 26321321