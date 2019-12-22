Menu
UPDATE – Polis Chrysochous: Boat carrying migrants intercepted by coast guard

December 22, 2019 at 10:00am
A boat carrying 34 irregular migrants from Turkey, all men, was intercepted this morning by the local coast guard, Phileleftheros reports.

The boat was picked up by the radar approaching the coast between Tillyria and Chrysochous.

A boat from the Latsi Port & Marine Police met the migrants in Latsi harbour. Medical care has been provided to them and the recording of their details has begun at the Polis Chrysochous police station. They will then be transferred to the temporary Kokkinotrimithia refugee camp.

