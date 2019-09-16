Police warns users about new email security scam

Police have warned internet users of a new email scam currently making the rounds on the internet after receiving a number of complaints from citizen.

The emails, sent from Nigeria and other African countries are written informally. They describe the struggles the sender and his family have suffered over the years , but add that they have come into a significant inheritance that he wants to share with his recipient.

The message reads:

“Dear Sir

It will be a great surprise for you to receive this message from me as you do not know me personally. However I wish for you to completely trust me for the proposal below, because I am a person of integrity who comes from a family of very high moral standards.

After my father’s passing last year my life was in danger and I had to leave Zimbabwe for Nigeria together with my will that my father passed on to me and its estimated at US$15,570,000 (Fifteen million five hundred thousand seventy hundred dollars).

Dear friend I wish for your help, in order to transfer some money out of my country to a safe bank account I wish for your advice to invest a large percentage of the money in your country. As a reward for your cooperation you will receive 30% of the money transferred to your country plus 30% of the earnings from the investments.

I would like you to send me your contact details in order for us to contact you to provide you with more details on the situation. If you decide not to accept the offer your personal information will be completely confidential and please tell anyone about our conversation because my life is in danger”.

If the recipient replies to the message then the sender will ask for his personal information and bank details so that the money will be transferred to his/her account and in the case the recipient accepts to cooperate a small amount will be asked from him as a deposit and the money will be taken from him and will not be returned.

Police urge the public to be extremely cautious to these cases of electronic fraud and note that no-one should not under any circumstances give strangers with their personal information and bank details.