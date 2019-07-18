(File photo)", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/police-warn-of-unattended-animals-on-nicosia-limassol-highway/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Police warn of unattended animals on Nicosia-Limassol highway

July 18, 2019 at 11:22am
Police are warning that unattended animals have found their way onto the Nicosia-Limassol highway near Skarinou and are calling on all drivers to be particularly careful.

In a message of Twitter, police said that both directions of the motorway are affected.

Police are on the scene, they added.

