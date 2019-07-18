Police warn of unattended animals on Nicosia-Limassol highway

Police are warning that unattended animals have found their way onto the Nicosia-Limassol highway near Skarinou and are calling on all drivers to be particularly careful.
In a message of Twitter, police said that both directions of the motorway are affected.
Police are on the scene, they added.
ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ – Στον αυτοκινητόδρομο Λευκωσίας – Λεμεσού, παρά τη Σκαρίνου και στις δύο κατευθύνσεις, υπάρχουν ανεπιτήρητα ζώα στον αυτοκινητόδρομο και καλούνται οι οδηγοί να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί. Στο σημείο ήδη βρίσκονται μέλη της Αστυνομίας. #cyprus pic.twitter.com/AngS11BgsV
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) July 18, 2019
