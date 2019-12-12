Read more https://in-cyprus.com/fire-service-scrambles-to-pump-water-tow-cars-after-heavy-rain/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/police-urge-drivers-urged-to-be-careful-because-of-heavy-rain/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Local

Police urge drivers to be careful because of heavy rain

December 12, 2019 at 10:04am
Police are urging drivers to be particularly careful because of the poor weather conditions.

In an announcement they said that because of the rain, which in some areas is very heavy, drivers should be particularly careful, drive at a low speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and switch on their headlights.

Moreover, police are cautioning drivers that there is a mound of soil on the hard shoulder on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway near Lymbia and they should be careful.


