Police: Troodos roads open only to cars with four wheel drive

Roads to Troodos are icy and open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains, police said on Sunday evening.
In their latest update on conditions on the roads, police said that because of ice the following roads are open only to four wheel drive vehicles and those with snow chains: Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos.
The following roads are open but slippery:
Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Prodromos-Trooditissa- Platres.
Visibility on the main Astromeritis-Akaki road is limited because of fog.
Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website www.cypruspolicenews.com.
Heavy rain, low visibility on Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway, snow in Troodos