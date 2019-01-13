Menu
Police: Troodos roads open only to cars with four wheel drive

January 13, 2019 at 6:28pm
Roads to Troodos are icy and open only to four wheel drive  cars and those equipped with snow chains, police said on Sunday evening.

In their latest update on conditions on the roads, police said that because of ice the following roads are open only to four wheel drive vehicles and those with snow chains: Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos.

The following roads are open but slippery:

Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Prodromos-Trooditissa- Platres.

Visibility on the main Astromeritis-Akaki road is limited because of fog.

Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website  www.cypruspolicenews.com.

 

Heavy rain, low visibility on Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway, snow in Troodos

