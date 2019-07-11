Menu
Local

Police to probe reports T/C bus driver harassed at Larnaca Airport

July 11, 2019 at 3:33pm
Edited by

President Nicos Anastasiades has instructed police to investigate reports a Turkish Cypriot bus driver had been harassed at Larnaca Airport earlier this month when he went to pick up tourists to transfer to the Turkish occupied north, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Thursday.

He said the issue had been raised by UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar during a meeting with President Anastasiades yesterday.

As police have no information since no complaint was filed,  they had contacted  the bicommunal technical committee on crime. The committee arranged for the bus driver to give a statement tomorrow which will enable police to carry out a full investigation, the spokesman added.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 11, 2019

‘Cans for Kids’ recycling charity gives its Volunteer of the Year Award

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
July 11, 2019

Man jailed for 8 years for possession of cocaine with intent to supply

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 11, 2019

EAC confirms power outage in Strovolos, Lakatamia

Stelios Marathovouniotis