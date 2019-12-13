Earlier on Friday, the Met Office said an extensive low pressure system centered on Italy is moving east and is expected to affect Cyprus from early tonight. Today will be partly cloudy and scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast at intervals, whereas there may be snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks. Weather phenomena are expected to become more intense  tonight. Read more https://in-cyprus.com/more-rain-and-thunderstorms-as-wet-weather-continues/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/police-thick-fog-in-troodos-drivers-urged-to-be-careful/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

Police: Thick fog in Troodos, drivers urged to be careful

December 13, 2019 at 10:24am
Edited by

There is thick fog in the Troodos Mountains and drivers are urged to be particularly careful, police said.

In a message of Twitter, police said there is thick fog on the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads and visibility is poor.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful.

 

Earlier on Friday, the Met Office said an extensive low pressure system centered on Italy is moving east and is expected to affect Cyprus from early tonight.

Today will be partly cloudy and scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast at intervals, whereas there may be snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks. Weather phenomena are expected to become more intense  tonight.

Read more

More rain and thunderstorms as wet weather continues

You May Also Like

Local
December 13, 2019

UK elections: Labour’s Charalambous holds on to seat

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
December 13, 2019

More rain and thunderstorms as wet weather continues

Bouli Hadjioannou