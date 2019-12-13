Police: Thick fog in Troodos, drivers urged to be careful

There is thick fog in the Troodos Mountains and drivers are urged to be particularly careful, police said.
In a message of Twitter, police said there is thick fog on the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos roads and visibility is poor.
Drivers are urged to be particularly careful.
Στους δρόμους Πλατρών – Τροόδους, Καρβουνά – Τροόδους και Προδρόμου – Τροόδους, επικρατεί πυκνή ομίχλη και η ορατότητα είναι περιορισμένη. Καλούνται οι οδηγοί να είναι ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί. #Cyprus pic.twitter.com/ezgLuSoBWC
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) December 13, 2019
Earlier on Friday, the Met Office said an extensive low pressure system centered on Italy is moving east and is expected to affect Cyprus from early tonight.
Today will be partly cloudy and scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast at intervals, whereas there may be snow or sleet in the higher Troodos peaks. Weather phenomena are expected to become more intense tonight.
