Police slam driver using feet to steer car, say investigation underway (video)

November 1, 2019 at 10:19am
Police on Friday had some harsh words for an irresponsible driver pictured on social media driving his car  on the motorway with his feet.

In a message on Twitter police said an investigation is already underway and added:  “Driving is not a game or a joke. We have a responsibility to be careful at the wheel and show respect not only for our own lives but those of others,” it added.

 

