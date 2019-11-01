Police slam driver using feet to steer car, say investigation underway (video)

Police on Friday had some harsh words for an irresponsible driver pictured on social media driving his car on the motorway with his feet.
In a message on Twitter police said an investigation is already underway and added: “Driving is not a game or a joke. We have a responsibility to be careful at the wheel and show respect not only for our own lives but those of others,” it added.
Σχετικά με βίντεο που κυκλοφορεί στα ΜΚΔ και αφορά οδηγό που οδηγεί το όχημά του με τα πόδια, η @Cyprus_Police ήδη διερευνά την υπόθεση. H οδήγηση δεν είναι παιχνίδι ούτε χαβαλές. Οφείλουμε να είμαστε προσεκτικοί στο τιμόνι σεβόμενοι τόσο τη δική μας ζωή όσο & των άλλων. #Cyprus pic.twitter.com/cVsQToRKny
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) November 1, 2019