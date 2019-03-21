Police sergeant, ‘psychologist’ arrested for scamming member of the public

A 42 year old woman police sergeant and a 40 year old man are under arrest after a member of the public complained that he had been scammed

Police said that after an investigation by its internal affairs unit, it emerged that the sergeant had referred a member of the public to the 40 year old who pretended to be a psychologist but did not have a licence.

Both appeared before Nicosia district court on Thursday and were remanded in custody for three days.

Police are investigating a case of abuse of power, fraud and abuse of trust by a public official, fraudulent acquisition of property, conspiracy to commit an offence, conspiracy to defraud, acquiring goods under false pretences, impersonation and working without a professional licence.

The sergeant is also under criminal and disciplinary investigation at the instructions of the deputy police chief and had been suspended.