Menu
Local

Police sergeant, ‘psychologist’ arrested for scamming member of the public

March 21, 2019 at 12:30pm
Edited by

A 42 year old woman police sergeant and a 40 year old man are under arrest after a member of the public complained that he had been scammed

Police said that after an investigation by its internal affairs unit, it emerged that the sergeant had referred a member of the public to the 40 year old who pretended to be a psychologist but did not have a licence.
Both appeared before Nicosia district court on Thursday and were remanded in custody for three days.
Police are investigating a case of abuse of power, fraud and abuse of trust by a public official, fraudulent acquisition of property, conspiracy to commit an offence, conspiracy to defraud, acquiring goods under false pretences, impersonation and working without a professional licence.
The sergeant is also under criminal and disciplinary investigation at the instructions of the deputy police chief and had been suspended.

You May Also Like

Local
March 21, 2019

Citizens, parties object to plans to build cathedral in Paphos municipal garden

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
March 21, 2019

Thousands to join Let’s Do It Cyprus clean-up campaign

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 21, 2019

Man jailed for two years for possession of child porn

Bouli Hadjioannou