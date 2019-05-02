Police seized more than 4800 firecrackers during Easter campaign

Police announced that they seized 4,842 firecrackers during a campaign to combat dangerous Easter customs that started on March 1.

In addition to the firecrackers, authorities also seized 16 fireworks, 11 torches, five smoke bomb and one pipe bomb. In total 162 people were booked for related offences.

The campaign lasted until Easter Sunday, police said.

Members of the force gave 574 information lectures this year on the dangers of explosives during Easter, police said.

This is the second consecutive year that no injuries are reported.