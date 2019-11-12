Police seeking man suspected of theft (photo)

Рolice are searching for a man in connection with investigations concerning theft of a credit card used to withdraw money from an ATM.

The offences were committed on October 14, 2019, between 9.00 am and 9:30 pm, when the suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card at an ATM in Strovolos, Nicosia, to withdraw 500 euros and then proceeded to shop from a store using the same card.

Anyone who can assist in the search must contact Strovolos Police Station at 22-607760, the nearest police station, the emergency lines 112 and 199 or the public hotline 1460.

Source: Philnews