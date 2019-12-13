Menu
Police seeking man for assisting illegal entry into Republic (photo)

December 13, 2019 at 3:27pm
Police on Friday appealed to the public for help to find a man suspected of being involved in the arrival of 120 irregular migrants by boat at Cape Greco last month.

In an announcement police said they were investigating a case of assisting third country nationals gain illegal entry into the Republic of Cyprus and conspiracy to commit an offence.

The alleged offences occurred on November 20 when 120 irregular migrants arrived at Cape Greco.

The man wanted by police is  Adel Halabi, aged 44 and of Syrian origin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on telephone 23803040 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.

 

 

 

 

