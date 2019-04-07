Police seek two men who threw 1 kilo of cannabis out of window during car chase

Police are looking for two men who threw a kilo of cannabis out of the car window as they made a getaway from a police patrol in the Paphos district on Sunday, philenews report.
It said that after a tip off of a drug delivery, the anti narcotics squad attempted to stop a car in Paphos district. A car chase ensued during which a package, later found to contain one kilo of cannabis, was thrown out of the window.
The two men in the car, aged 44 and 40, managed to get away and are being sought by police.
However their car was later spotted in Dali and stopped. Two men in the car aged 22 and 25 were arrested as accessories to an offence.
Police investigations continue.