Police seek help to find Limassolian woman

Police on Friday said a 40-year-old woman was reported missing from her home in coastal Limassol for some time now.
Her name is Rena Costaki (pictured) and is described as slim, 1.55 centimetres tall and blonde at the time she disappeared.
She was wearing black jeans and a black T-shirt the day she left home. Costaki has a tattoo on her body, police also said.
Anyone with information that could assist in efforts to trace the missing woman please contact Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the nearest Police Station or Citizens’ Contact Line at 1460.
