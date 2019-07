Two people are being sought by the police in Livadia, for carrying a weapon and a knife.

On Saturday night, while on police patrol, two policemen saw a car with a man and a woman, inside, parked in a field. When they saw the police, they run away on foot. Their car was taken for tests.

After investigations, police found out that the couple is known to the department for drug cases.

Arrest warrants were issued against them, and their names were put on the stop list.

CNA