Police searching for missing woman (photo)

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 79 year old SVOBODA ASPARUHOVA TUDZHAROVA from Bulgaria, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Pyla on April 21.

TUDZHAROVA is described as 1.55 tall, of average build, with brown-red hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oroklini police station on telephone 24804250. Alternatively they can contact the closest police station, or telephone the emergency numbers 112 and 199 or the citizens hot line on 1460.