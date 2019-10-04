In its statement, police said that officers instructions are to investigate all complaints of animal abuse seriously, responsibly and quickly and to refer them for prosecution the quickest possible where appropriate. It said that since the end of 2014, all police district offices had police contact officers responsible for  coordinating action on such cases and communicating with animal welfare groups. Today, 74 members of community police who work in 26 municipalities and 138 communities as well as members of the police who work at police stations deal with with animal abuse cases, police said. Police officers participate in seminars and training carried out in cooperation with animal welfare associations while all members of the public are urged to report any incident that comes to their attentions. They then listed the responsibilities of pet owners including ensuring they have food, water, shelter and exercise. In a post on Facebook, the Agriculture Ministry said it would soon be announcing additional measures to promote animal welfare and stressed the responsibility of each and everyone to do their bit.     Read more https://in-cyprus.com/cabinet-approves-establishment-of-animal-police-unit/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/police-says-particularly-sensitive-to-animal-abuse/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Local

Police says ‘particularly sensitive’ to animal abuse

October 4, 2019 at 11:14am
