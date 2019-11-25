Police say arson investigations ‘focusing on professional environment’

Police investigating a fire which destroyed eight buses owned by Kapnos & Son Transport Co in Aradippou overnight are focusing on the owner’s professional environment, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Monday.
Police were alerted about the fire at the company’s parking area at 3.10 am on Monday morning. The fire services sped to the scene and were able to put out the fire, but seven buses and one mini bus were completely destroyed, with the damage estimated at some €300,0000.
Andreou said that initial investigations indicated that the fire was set deliberately.
The area has been closed off and officers from Larnaca CID are combing the area for evidence and witnesses.
“The investigations are primarily focused on the professional environment of the complainant,” Andreou said.
