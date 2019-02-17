Police: Safety campaign for trucks and buses

Police will from tomorrow, February 18 join a week-long European road safety campaign for trucks and buses, organised by TISPOL — the European Traffic Police Network.

It’s anticipated that 27 TISPOL member countries will participate.

The focus will be on driving and resting hours as well as acceptable technical condition of the vehicles.

The aim is to prevent and avert road fatalities as a result of collisions by trucks and buses and to combat traffic offences that may be committed by drivers of such vehicles.

During the campaign, police will be checking the documents of the drivers and vehicles, the speed, their speed governors, their hours of driving, their tachographs and the condition of their vehicles.