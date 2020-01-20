Menu
Local

Police release photo of man sought for murder of 31 year old woman in Paphos

January 20, 2020 at 6:09pm
Edited by

Police are asking the public to help find HUSSEIN FAROUH (photo), 42 years old from Syria to facilitate their investigations into a case of premeditated murder committed in Paphos on Monday morning.

The man is the estranged husband of a 31 year old woman who was found murdered at her home on Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos CID on telephones  26806085 / 26806021 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460 or or through the police app.

Paphos: Woman found murdered, husband sought by police (updated)

