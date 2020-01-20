Police release photo of man sought for murder of 31 year old woman in Paphos

Police are asking the public to help find HUSSEIN FAROUH (photo), 42 years old from Syria to facilitate their investigations into a case of premeditated murder committed in Paphos on Monday morning.

The man is the estranged husband of a 31 year old woman who was found murdered at her home on Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos CID on telephones 26806085 / 26806021 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460 or or through the police app.

Read more