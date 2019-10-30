Police raid illegal massage parlours, two arrests

A 39 year old man and a 36 year old woman have been arrested and seven women of different nationalities have been taken to the anti-trafficking unit after police raided two illegal massage parlours in Nicosia and Limassol as part of an operation against human trafficking.

Police said that officers from the unit against human trafficking as well as Nicosia and Limassol CID took part in the operation during which two apartments that were being used as massage parlours were raided. Police also searched the house and the cars of a 39 year old Nicosia resident.

Seven women of different nationalities found at the two apartments were taken to the anti-trafficking unit while police took cash and other items into evidence.

The 39 year old man and a 36 year old woman were arrested to facilitate police invesitgations.