Police probing complaint from father of child abduction by mother

Nicosia police are investigating the alleged abduction of two children by their mother after a complaint was filed by her ex-husband, philenews reports.
It said that the mother reportedly took the two children aged 13 and seven abroad without first securing the father’s authorisation. The father filed the complaint about 20 days ago.
It added that police have contacted authorities in the country where the mother reportedly took the children but they have still not been able to locate them, philenews added.
It said that an arrest warrant has been issued for the mother.