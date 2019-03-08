Police out in force for long weekend; roads to close for Limassol’s carnival parade

==Police will be out in force in anticipation of heavier traffic on the roads on Saturday and Sunday, and also on Green Monday.
In addition, they have announced special traffic arrangements for Limassol’s carnival parade at 1 pm on Sunday.
In an announcement police said that there will be an increased traffic police presence over the three days to avert traffic accidents and ease congestion. The measures included motorised patrols, with special emphasis on serious traffic offences such as speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, not wearing a seat belt and not wearing a helmet.
In addition, between 11 m and 1 pm on Sunday, a police helicopter will help monitor traffic flow on the motorways.
Police said they will also step up motorised and foot patrols to combat criminal behaviour focusing on burglaries,
The special arrangements for Limassol carnival parade are as follows:
- The road from from the Enaerios traffic lights to Ayios Nicolaos roundabout will be closed from 8 am. The stretch of the road is where the floats line up for the parade.
- The actual parade will go along Makarios avenue to the junction with Polemidia traffic rights (Fairways). For safety reasons, the avenue will be closed as far as the traffic lights at the junction with Apostolos Varnavas avenue.
- Makarios avenue will close at noon and will reopen to traffic around 9 pm. For safety reasons the avenue will be closed from the Enaerios traffic lights to the traffic lights at the junction with Apostolos Varnava avenue.
- All roads north and south of Makarios avenue from the Enaerios junction to the Apostolos Varnava avenue junction will be closed.
Drivers are urged to comply with police instructions and to park their cars at municipality and private car parks.