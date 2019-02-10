Police: more than 2,500 drivers caught speeding in the past two weeks

More than 2,500 people were caught speeding in the past two weeks, police said on Saturday.

During the 15-day campaign on the use of safety belts and child car seats, police said 2,589 people were fined for speeding, while hunders of others were booked for various traffic offences.

Police said the figure shows the lack of road awareness among drivers.

“What is even more disappointing, is that during the last few days, drivers were caught and booked who had been going at speeds exceeding 200 km per hour,” a written statement said.

During the campaign, drivers were also found around nine times over the alcohol limit. Five of these drivers are currently waiting for a trial.

“Police believe that harsh and deterrent penalties are necessary,” the statement said.

Five drivers have recently been jailed for various serious driving offences.

“These penalties are a reminder of the seriousness with which we have to approach driving and road safety,” police said. “Road safety concerns us all.”

The priority of the police, the statement said, is limiting road collisions and casualties.

New speeding campaign

A new speeding campaign will start on Monday. Based on statistics for the years between 2013 and 2017, police said, speeding is the third major cause of fatal road accidents.

“The change of attitude starts with each one of us,” police said.

