Police are asking for the public’s help to located 17 year old Marios Constantinou who was reported missing from his home in Paphos this morning.

Marios is 1.60 metres tall, with a thin build and black hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos police station on telephone 26806021. Alternatively they can contact the closest police station, or telephone the emergency numbers 112 and 199 or the citizens hot line on 1460.