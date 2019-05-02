Police looking for man as accomplice in child abduction case (photo)

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 30 year old Giaser Morai from Sauri Arabia to facilitate investigations into a case of kidnapping and child abduction without the consent of their legal guardian and for disobedience to a judicial decree, that took place in Limassol on April 30.

Anyone with any information should contact Limassol CID on tel 25805057 or the closest police station or the citizen’s hot line on 1460.

