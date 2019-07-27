Police looking for hit and run driver who injured pedestrian in Larnaca

A 22 year old woman is in serious condition at Larnaca Hospital after she was hit by a car as she was walking in Larnaca on Friday night.

Police said that the woman was hit by a car on Zakynthos street in Larnaca at around 9.15 pm.

She was taken to Larnaca Hospital with head injuries and broken ribs. She is currently in the intensive care unit and her condition has been described as serious but out of danger.

Police said they are looking for a black Toyota saloon car which hit the woman and abandoned the scene of the accident.

The car’s front left headlight as well as the hood, windscreen and left side mirror may be damaged.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca traffic police on telephones 24-804149, 24-804179, 24-804180.