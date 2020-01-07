Menu
Local

Police leadership discuss precautionary measures in view of rising regional tension

January 7, 2020 at 5:55pm
Edited by

With the situation in the Middle East increasingly more tense Police Chief Kypros Michaelides on Tuesday held a meeting with the Force’s leadership to exchange views on all necessary precautionary measures to be taken in Cyprus.

Phileleftheros also reported that Michaelides stressed that policies followed by Cyprus do not allow for retaliatory actions against anyone.

However, purely precautionary reasons command that  the play of state should be re-evaluated as regards possible malicious acts, he also said.

That’s why specific additional measures to existing ones will be taken at high risk targets such as embassies, consulates etc.

These include increasing patrols, gathering and processing relevant information, co-operation as well as co-ordination of relevant police services with other concerned agencies both in Cyprus and abroad.

These measures, in addition to others deemed necessary, will be re-evaluated on a regular basis, Michaelides also said.

 

Read more:

Justice Minister announces police, army patrols in old Nicosia

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 7, 2020

Nicosia: Body of woman found in apartment block car park

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 7, 2020

Cyprus FM travels to Cairo for meeting with FMs of Egypt, France, Italy and Greece

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
January 7, 2020

Ministry of Transport press release on Zenon bus drivers’ salaries

Andreas Nicolaides