Police launch campaign against drunk driving

Traffic police will be out on the roads tomorrow for an islandwide campaign targeting driving under the influence of alcohol.

The two week long campaign, which starts on Monday, June 3 and continues until June 16, aims to raise awareness and reduce the number of traffic accidents.

Drunk driving is the second most common factor in road fatalities, accounting for 22.27% of the total number of people killed on the island’s roads in the period 2014 to 2018.

The first week of the campaign is being held at the same time as a similar campaign in other countries members of TISPOL — the European Traffic Police Network.