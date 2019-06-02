Menu
Local

Police launch campaign against drunk driving

June 2, 2019 at 8:52am
Edited by

Traffic police will be out on the roads tomorrow for an islandwide campaign targeting driving under the influence of alcohol.

The two week long campaign, which starts on Monday, June 3 and continues until June 16, aims to raise awareness and reduce the number of traffic accidents.

Drunk driving is the second  most common factor in road fatalities, accounting for 22.27% of the total number of people killed on the island’s roads in the period 2014 to 2018.

The first week of the campaign is being held at the same time as a similar campaign in other  countries members of TISPOL — the European Traffic Police Network.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 2, 2019

Post-mortem shows baby died of dehydration

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 2, 2019

19 year old biker killed in Limassol

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 2, 2019

53 year old arrested in connection to 63 kilo cannabis haul

Bouli Hadjioannou