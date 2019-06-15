Police investigating theft, assault, abduction of 25 year old woman

A 25 year old woman told police that she was assaulted by two men who abducted her while she was walking on a Nicosia street on Saturday evening.

She said that around 8:30 pm, while she was walking on a Strovolos street, a car stopped next to her and a man who was sitting on the passenger’s seat assaulted and abducted her.

According to the statement she gave to police, the suspects took her to an area in Lakatamia, where they continued hitting her and stole her bag with her mobile phone and a small amount of cash inside.

Following, they left her at the scene and escaped with their car.

Police are continuing investigations.