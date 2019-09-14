Menu
Police investigating sexual harassment of 14 year old boy

September 14, 2019 at 3:12pm
Police are investigating a complaint that a 14 year old boy was sexually harassed by a private accounting tutor, philenews reports.

The incident is understood to have occurred in Limassol but investigations are being carried out by officers at police headquarters.

A 41 year old man has been arrested and was remanded in custody for eight days.

This is the second allegation of sexual harassment of a minor to have come to light today.

A secondary school teacher is in custody in Paphos after a 16 year old schoolgirl filed a complaint that he had sexually harassed her. The teacher denies the allegation.

Paphos: Teacher arrested after schoolgirl files sexual harassment complaint

 

 

 

