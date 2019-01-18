Updated: Police investigating ‘sale’ of baby; woman remanded

Police are investigating an attempt to ‘sell’ a baby, philenews reported on Friday.
It said that a 47 year old woman from the Philippines is under arrest and two men are being sought.
According to the site, the woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit an offence, trafficking of a minor and circulating forged papers.
The woman brought a baby from the Philippines to Cyprus for adoption, presenting herself as the birth mother, the site said.
Police are looking for two men — one Cypriot and one non-Cypriot who are believed to have taken the infant into their care.
Meanwhile the 47 year old woman appeared before Nicosia District Court on Friday which met behind closed doors and ordered that she be remanded in custody for eight days.
