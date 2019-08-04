Police investigating new child porn case, 31 year old man arrested

A 31 year old man was arrested by Limassol police on Sunday as part of investigations into a case of possession of child pornography and child grooming.

Investigations started after police were informed that an underage girl had sent nude photos of herself online to an adult man.

The cyber crime unit secured testimony against the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

He was arrested on Sunday morning at his home in Limassol. His mobile phone was taken into evidence and after preliminary checks, police found a number of nude photographs of the girl.

Police then searched his home and two more mobiles have been sent for examination.

The cyber crime unit is investigating.