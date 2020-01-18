Police increase patrols to reduce road fatalities

Police spokesman Christos Andreou announced today that police will increase street patrols aiming to reduce fatal accidents, philenews reports.

In today’s press conference at Aradippou police station, Andreou announced the latest road accidents that took place this morning, both in Nicosia district – a fatal collision in Kaimakli where a 23-year-old man died, and another one in Ergates sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with severe head injuries.

Andreou said that today’s fatality is the third one in Cyprus this year and the second in Nicosia district.

“After instructions received by the Chief of Police, a meeting was held at our Nicosia headquarters presided by assistant chief, who is in charge of road accidents, and attended also by the Nicosia chief and Traffic staff, where attendees reviewed measures and checks taking place on the streets of Nicosia and the secondary road network,” he said.

Among the decisions taken, according to the spokesman, is to increase the number of police vehicles and police staff patrolling the streets.

Andreou also called on the public “once again to follow the road traffic regulations when driving for their own safety as well as the safety of other drivers using the road network, to avoid further fatalities.”

Read more: