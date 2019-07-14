Man who cut women’s hair and kept it at his home arrested

Police arrested a 23 year old man who is believed to have been cutting women’s hair without their consent in Protaras between June 2017-July 2019.

According to philenews, the suspect was found moving suspiciously at 12:40 am on Sunday by a neighbourhood watch officer in Protaras.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a 30 cm scissor in his possession and arrested him for possession of an offensive weapon.

After securing his written consent, they searched his home where they found bundles and braids of hair, as well as a bicycle which matched the description the women who reported the offences gave.

He is currently held at Paralimni police station. Police said that he admitted to committing the offences.