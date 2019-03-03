Police in new seat belt, child seat campaign

Police will tomorrow launch a new road safety campaign focusing on seat belt use and child seats.
The two week long campaign is the second so far this year focusing on seat belts and child seats.
“The aim is to raise awareness among drivers and passengers on the use of seat belts and of child seats with the aim of preventing and reducing serious and fatal injuries in traffic collisions,” police said in a statement on Sunday.
In 2018, 21 of the 24 drivers and passengers killed in traffic accidents were not wearing a seat belt, they noted.
The campaign ends on March 17.