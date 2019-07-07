Police: Heavy rain in mountains, drivers urged to be careful (video)

Police are urging drivers in the Troodos, Platres and Palaichori areas to be careful because of heavy rain.
They said that visibility is low and roads may be slippery.
There are also strong winds in the Troodos and Platres area, police added.
Drivers are urged to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from one vehicles and to switch on their headlights.
Καταρρακτώδεις βροχές στις περιοχές Τροόδους – Πλατρών και Παλαιχωρίου
Νεότερη ενημέρωση για την κατάσταση στο οδικό δίκτυο
Ώρα ενημέρωσης: 2.30μ.μ., Κυριακή, 7 Ιουλίουhttps://t.co/bPefZFRkj5#Cyprus #cypolice pic.twitter.com/bweSkUQkUS
