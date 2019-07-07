Menu
Police: Heavy rain in mountains, drivers urged to be careful (video)

July 7, 2019 at 2:48pm
Police are urging drivers in the Troodos, Platres and Palaichori areas to be careful because of heavy rain.

They said that visibility is low and roads may be slippery.

There are also strong winds in the Troodos and Platres area, police added.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from one vehicles and to switch on their headlights.

