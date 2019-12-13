Police Force in Cyprus to hire new members

The island’s Police Force is to hire new members – men and women, according to an announcement on Friday.
It also said that both special task police officers as well as member for the fire brigade will be recruited.
And that applications, at the fee of €45 and paid through the JCC payment system, can only be submitted through the state’s electronic address: www.ariadni.gov.cy
These can be submitted from 09.00 on Monday till 13.00 on January 1, 2020.
Candidates interested in both positions will have to submit separate applications, paying the relevant fee for each one.
Further information will be included in the Official Gazette of the Republic dated 13.12.2019, or at the websites www.police.gov.cy and www.cypruspolicenews.
The Police Recruitment Office, at 22808236, 22808247 and 22808483, can also provide additional information.
