Menu
Local

Police finds large number of fireworks in man’s car

March 29, 2019 at 4:15pm

Police arrested a 41 year old man on Friday after they found a large number of fireworks in his car.

According to police, officers found six fireworks, 40 small firecrackers and seven large ones in the man’s car and arrested him.

Police on Friday announced that they will be conducting campaigns to locate firecrackers ahead of Easter.

Members of the police will be visiting kiosks and hunting shops to inform owners of the legal liabilities entailed in selling firecrackers to minors.

They will be also visiting schools, army camps and youth centres to give lectures on the consequences of making and using firecrackers.

Read more:

Authorities agree on measures for this year’s Easter bonfires

You May Also Like

Local
March 29, 2019

Average rain since March 1 at 79% of average for month

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 29, 2019

Primary school children attend programme on marine litter

Maria Myles
Local
March 29, 2019

Construction of petrol station above Chrysospiliotissa postponed

Stelios Marathovouniotis