Police find missing swimmer at a Limassol house, man arrested

A 44 year old Polish national who had been reported missing after going for a swim near the Molos in Limassol late on Tuesday has been found safe and well at a house in Limassol by police.

“The search has been terminated because the man was found by a team from Limassol police at a house in Limassol and arrested,” the Joint Rescue Coordination centre (JRCC) which had been coordinating the search by sea said in a statement.

It did not elaborate. Police said the man had been found and was well.

Citing police sources, philenews said that there was an outstanding warrant against him.

A search had been ongoing by land, sea and air since late on Tuesday after the missing man’s friend had told police that the Polish national had put on his flippers after consuming beer and gone swimming at around 10 pm.

When he failed to return, the friend alerted police who launched a massive search.

