Police find 105 fire crackers in Kakopetria building site

Police said on Saturday that they have found 105 fire crackers in a building under construction in Kakopetria as they step up their campaign against juvenile delinquency in the run up to Easter.

Police have been out in force trying to prevent use of fire crackers and the building of bonfires without permission — two Easter ‘traditions’ authorities are anxious to regulate because of the danger of personal injury and fire.

A number of youths have been arrested in the past weeks and fire crackers confiscated.

As part of this campaign, a little before midnight yesterday, police stopped a car in the area of Kiti in the Larnaca district driven by an 18 year old. In it it they found six fire crackers and brass knuckles. The driver and his 18 year old co-diver were both arrested, charged in writing and released.

In Nicosia, minutes after midnight, police stopped a car driven by a 24 year old in the Anthoupolis area. In it they found 40 fire crackers and two fire works which were confiscated. The driver was arrested, charged in writing and released.

An hour later, police in Aglandjia found 225 hunting gun cartridges hidden under a bush in a field.

And in Kakopetria, acting on a tip off police found 105 fire crackers on a building site. They also found equipment used to make explosives.

Police said their campaign would continue.