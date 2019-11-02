‘Police day’ underway in Paphos (photos)

Police hold their annual event in the square outside Paphos castle at the port today Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm. This is the first time the event is held in Paphos.

The programme includes demonstrations by police dogs and by explosive experts.

The event also features music with the police band and face painting and other exciting activities for children and adults.

It also includes exhibits for the Police Museum.

Message to foreigners by Police Chief Kypros Michaelides

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all, to the Cyprus Police Open Day, an important day for us indeed. By organizing this event, we aim to inform the public in a relaxed and informal manner, about various aspects of the work carried out by the Police and its overall contribution to society.

Today’s activities are part of our overall policy of establishing good relations with the public and enhancing our cooperation, which are essential in our contemporary society. Today, we want once more, to put across the message that we, the Police and the public together, can substantially increase the levels of safety and security in our country. Additionally, αtribute will be paid to sergeants 4080 Christoforos Nicolaou and 70 George Georgiou, who were injured in the line of duty on the 5th of May 2018.

Our Open Day is above all a family day, since plenty of activities have been organized especially for children. Among others, there will be various demonstrations of police work by some of our explosive experts, by police dogs and their handlers, as well as by the Aviation Unit of Cyprus Police and Port and Marine Police”.