Police continue search for father who took 3 children without mother’s permission (photos)

Police are continuing to look for a 42 year old father suspected of taking three children without the permission of their mother. The couple have separated. One of the children is the mother’s from a previous marriage, CyBC said.
Early on Wednesday morning police found the man’s car abandoned in a car park in the Polemdhia area.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Sufian Mohammad Abdallah Marie, 42, from Jordan and a resident of Limassol.
Police said they are investigating the abduction of three underage children from legal custody.
In an announcement last night, they said that they had received a complaint that Sufian took the three underage children when they were in the care of a friend of their mother’s on Limassol’s coastal promenade at around 7 pm on Tuesday. The children are aged 12, six and four.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on telephones 25805187 and 25805057 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.