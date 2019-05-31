Police clamp down on sale of tobacco to minors

Police have launched a 24 hour campaign targeting the illegal sale of tobacco products to minors.
The campaign, that started at 7 am on Friday and ends at 7 am on Saturday, marks World No Tobacco Day on May 31.
World No Tobacco Day was established by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking. Every year smoking kills about 6 million people, 600,000 of whom are passive smokers, according to WHO.
On the occasion of today’s World No Tobacco Day, police and the health services of the Health Ministry will focus on raising awareness about respect for the law on smoke free areas.
Police will from 7 am on Friday to 7 am on Saturday carry out an islandwide campaign focusing on illegal sale and use of tobacco to minors.
The checks will be concentrated on locations where young people congregate.