Police chief supports initiative to eliminate violence against women

December 9, 2019 at 4:37pm
Police chief Kypros Michaelides on Monday visited Frederick University where the art initiative “It starts with ME, together WE can” aiming to raise awareness on violence against women is hosted.

The art event is part of 16 days of an awareness campaign under the auspices of Gender Equality  Commissioner Josephina Antoniou.

The campaign aims to highlight the responsibility of each and every one to take the first step towards eliminating stereotypes and society’s mentality so as to also eliminate violence against women.

The police chief signed a personal commitment to work hard towards a change in mentality so as to eliminate violence against women.

 

