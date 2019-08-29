Menu
Police catch yet another underage driver

August 29, 2019 at 10:37am
Police in Paphos have caught another underage driver — the fourth in a few days.

The latest case involves a 15 year old who was caught behind the steering wheel in  Panayia in the Paphos district at 7 pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to the police station and his father, who is the registered owner of the car, was brought in.

The teen was driving the car without his father’s permission, without insurance or a driver’s licence.

Police said they are investigating how the youth took the car adding that the owner appears not to have taken the necessary steps for its safekeeping.

